Riki Lindhome Reveals She and Fred Armisen Are Married and Have a Child
UNDER WRAPS
Actress and comedian Riki Lindhome is opening up about her marriage to Fred Armisen and having a baby via surrogate while they were dating. In an interview with People, Lindhome said she and the SNL star began their relationship while filming the Netflix show Wednesday in Romania. Just weeks into their relationship, Lindhome welcomed a baby boy, Keaton, in March 2022. Lindhome recalls telling Armisen it would be OK if he didn’t want to continue their relationship after she had a child. “I told him, ‘So you just tell me what your heart says, and he said ‘Yes.’ It was just insta-family, basically,” she told the magazine. Three months after the baby was born, the two actors tied the knot in a private ceremony on a Wednesday, a nod to the show. Lindhome and Armisen have kept their marriage quiet, though not on purpose, she said. “It’s not a secret, but we didn’t really tell people,” Lindhome said.