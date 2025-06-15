Riley Gaines Announces Pregnancy While Taking a Dig at Simone Biles
Riley Gaines took a dig at Olympic gymnast Simone Biles when announcing her pregnancy at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit. While unveiling her baby bump to the crowd, the former swimmer referred to her and Biles’ public spat over trans athletes in sports and said: “I think the funniest thing about this to me [is] her saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man.’” “How many men do you know that have this?” she continued, showing off her bump. Gaines and Biles first clashed on social media last week after the conservative activist commented on the Minnesota State High School League winning their first softball state championship. “To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Gaines wrote, referring to the team’s pitcher, Marissa Rothenberger, who is trans. In response to Gaines’ transphobic post, Biles wrote: “@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick … You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive ... But instead...You bully them... One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!” In a separate post on X, which Gaines was referring to during her pregnancy announcement, Biles added: “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.” Gaines is welcoming a baby girl with her husband, Louis Barker.