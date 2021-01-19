Cops Track Down Capitol Rioter Accused of Trying to Sell Pelosi’s Laptop to Russia
NOWHERE TO HIDE
The Capitol rioter who was accused by an ex-lover of stealing a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—and then trying to hawk it to Russian intelligence—has been tracked down and arrested. In a criminal complaint last week, the FBI alleged that Riley June Williams had fled after being caught on camera at the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. She was charged with illegally entering the Capitol and with disorderly conduct—but not for theft, as the FBI is still investigating her ex-partner’s claim that she took a Pelosi office laptop and unsuccessfully tried to sell it to Russian agents. Pelosi’s office has confirmed that a laptop was taken on Jan. 6, when pro-Trump rioters broke in and vandalized the room. Williams was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday, according to The Guardian, and she’s set to appear in court to face her charges.