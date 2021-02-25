Capitol Rioter Accused of Stealing Pelosi Laptop Posted Video Pledging Allegiance to Hitler, Says Report
ARE WE THE BADDIES?
Things aren’t looking great for Riley June Williams. The 22-year-old Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania was already in hot water after her ex-partner alleged to the FBI that she stole a laptop from Nancy Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6, with the ultimate goal of hawking it to a Russian intelligence agency. She denies that claim, saying it’s just an attempt at revenge from a jilted lover. However, her lawyer has not denied a new allegation—that she posted a video online in which she performed a Nazi salute and pledged allegiance to Adolf Hitler. Bellingcat and NBC News identified the woman in the video as Williams. It appears to show her dancing while wearing a skull musk to a voiceover that says: “Hammer was right all along. There is no political solution. All that is left is acceleration. Heil Hitler.” NBC News spoke to Williams’ lawyer, A.J. Kramer, who said the video was meant as a “joke” intended to mock Nazis, and she is opposed to their beliefs.