Rioter Who Allegedly Stole Pelosi Laptop Was in Neo-Nazi Chatroom: Report
SECRET CHATS
Riley June Williams, who was accused of stealing a laptop used by the staff of Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 insurrection, appears to be a member of a neo-Nazi chatroom, according to screenshots given to VICE. Using an alias, it’s believed Williams made posts in a chatroom called “The Camps”, which has been linked to white supremacist Christopher Pohlhaus. Bellingcat researchers previously found a video Williams made before Jan. 6 in which she gave the “Heil Hitler” salute before giving a nod to Pohlhaus.
Pohlhaus says he doesn’t remember seeing Williams in his chatroom but says he warned his followers not to participate in the Capitol riots. “I stress to my guys to never go to these things and the people will never change anything,” he said. Williams has pleaded not guilty to her charges connected to the riots, claiming that she never stole the laptop.