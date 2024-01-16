Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley Publicly Reunite After Legal Battle
FAMILY MATTERS
Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough and The King’s widow Priscilla Presley appeared in public together for the first time since settling a legal battle royale following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, Keough’s mom and Priscilla’s daughter, last January. The pair walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in matching outfits, almost exactly one year to the day after Lisa Marie’s death. In August, Keough, 34, agreed to pay Priscilla a lump-sum of $1 million—funded by Lisa Marie’s life insurance policy—and guaranteed her a burial at Graceland in order to settle the dispute. Priscilla, 78, later told People that the issue involved a “plea to the court and request for document interpretation,” emphasizing that “there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”