Riley Keough to Pay Priscilla Presley $1.4M to End Battle Over Lisa Marie’s Estate
PAYDAY
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough will pay her grandmother Priscilla Presley $1 million to settle their family trust lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by People. In addition, Keough will be on the hook for $400,000 in legal fees that she’ll have to pay her grandmother “at the same time as the one million payment,” the documents said. The settlement comes as Keough and Priscilla war over the estate of Lisa Marie Presley—Keough’s mother and Priscilla’s daughter—who died unexpectedly in January. Keough became the sole trustee of her late mother’s assets as a result of a settlement that removed Priscilla as trustee back in May. Keough petitioned the court on Monday to approve that settlement. “In settling the claims pending in Priscilla's Petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa's wishes and not in the best interests of the family,” Keough’s lawyer, Justin Gold, wrote in the documents.