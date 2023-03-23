Jan. 6 Rioter Who Led Mob Into Pelosi’s Offices Gets 3 Years in Prison
‘NOT SOME LITTLE WAIF’
A 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman described as an “obsessed” disciple of white nationalist Nick Fuentes and who was at the head of a mob that surged into then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s offices was on Thursday sentenced to 36 months in prison. Riley Williams was convicted in November of several counts stemming from her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, including resisting or impeding an officer, civil disorder, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and grounds. Countering the 5-foot-4-inch defendant’s claims at her sentencing that she had been “a young and stupid girl” led to the Capitol by her internet addiction, Judge Amy Berman Jackson lambasted Williams as fully responsible for her own “utterly reprehensible” conduct that day. “You can see her pointing and directing others in videos and photographs… like a coxswain on a crew team,” Jackson said, adding later, “She’s not some little waif blowing in the wind. She poured fuel on the fire.”