Rioter Accused of Stealing Pelosi’s Laptop Found Guilty on Jan. 6 Charges
‘I DON’T CARE’
Riley Williams, the 25-year-old accused of directing the mob and stealing an HP laptop and gavel from Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 riot, was found guilty on Monday on a number of charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Harrisburg native was found guilty on six of eight charges, including disorderly conduct, entering a restricted building, civil disorder, unlawful parading, resisting police, while the jury was reportedly deadlocked on two other charges, according to CBS News. In an ITV documentary Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story, Williams can be seen in a brown trench coat and a zebra-print bag repeatedly yelling “upstairs, upstairs, upstairs” to a surrounding crowd, directing them toward a stairwell that leads directly to Pelosi’s office. Later, Williams took to Discord to brag, writing, “I took Nancy Polesis [sic] hard drives. I don't care. Kill me,” according to the FBI. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22, 2023.