Bought a New House? Buy a Ring Doorbell, Get a Free Echo Dot

PRIME DAY 2020

Not only do you get a Ring Doorbell for a low price, you also get an Echo Dot thrown in, too.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

I don’t think a Ring doorbell has ever been more necessary. Think of it as a way to social-distance—you don’t have to go to the door and throw on your mask — instead, you can just talk to people through the Ring. Plus, you get a free Echo Dot to control everything else in your home. It’s not being lazy, it’s called being safe.

Ring Doorbell + Echo Dot

61% Off

Buy on Amazon$70

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.