Ring’s New Lighting Options Will Send Motion Alerts To Your Phone for Added Security Around Your Home

Motion sensor lights have been around since way before we were sneaking back into our bedrooms at night after lying about where we were. Floodlights attached to garages and above backdoors helped fend of trespassers and curfew-breaking teens, but that was then and this is now. Smart security brand Ring’s newest outdoor lighting ecosystem takes its motion-sensing lights one step further.

Every light in the new Ring Smart Lighting Family, from the Steplight to the Pathlight to the Floodlight, connects to the Ring Bridge, meaning you can sync everything to your Ring app and Alexa devices. Turn your lights on and off with your voice, adjust the brightness, get alerts when the motion sensor is activated, and even group multiple lights together so you can brighten or darken any part of your home and yard with one command.

The main members of the Smart Lighting Family are all battery-powered and last a year under normal conditions. The Floodlight has the option of being battery-powered or wired. Each style gives you the ability to customize your outdoor lighting with ease. Put a couple of Pathlights along your front walkway. Add Steplights to your back porch. Attach the Spotlight or Floodlight above your garage door. The options are endless.

