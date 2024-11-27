Ringo Starr Reveals Who Will Play Him in Beatles Biopic
A STARR IS BORN
Ringo Starr revealed that Barry Keoghan has been tapped to play him in the Beatles biopic. “I think it’s great,” Starr said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Wednesday. “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many.” For the first time, Starr, Paul McCartney and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison have granted full life and music rights to produce a four-part biopic about each Beatle which will be directed by Sam Mendes. Other stars floated for the project include Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Joseph Quinn (George Harrison) and Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney). A source close to the film told Variety that nobody has been officially signed to the project yet, including Keoghan. Starr’s advice to Keoghan is to develop his own drumming style. “I’m not asking you to play like me, but you have to have the movement to do this stuff,” Starr said. “A lot of people come to the gigs we’re doing and say, ‘My son is taking drum lessons,’ and I say, ‘Not too many I hope.’ You’ve got to let them get their own feel.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT