Ringo Starr Settles Trademark Battle Over ‘Ring O’ Cock Ring Line
Ringo Starr has dropped a legal claim against a Californian sex toy manufacturer after challenging its bid to trademark the name Ring O. Lawyers for the 80-year-old Beatles drummer had argued that the name was “identical in appearance, sound, connotation and pronunciation” to Ringo’s name—which is already protected by trademark—and he feared the association could damage his legendary reputation. But Starr has now settled with Screaming O, which uses the Ring O name for a line of cock rings. The company agreed to “avoid any activity likely to lead to confusion” and promised to use the name only for adult sex toys and desensitizing aids, keeping a clear gap between the ‘Ring’ and the ‘O.’