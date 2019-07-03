CHEAT SHEET
NOT AGAIN
Search Underway for Missing 2-Year-Old Migrant Girl in Rio Grande
A search is underway for a missing 2-year-old girl from Brazil who was attempting to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, CNN reports. The search comes a little more than a week after a photograph of a Salvadoran father and daughter who drowned while attempting to cross the river shocked the world. A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was alerted to the missing toddler later Monday and its agents are carrying out the search. “Any time a child is lost it is a tragic event,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “I can not imagine the anguish the parents of this young girl must be feeling and I hope our search efforts pay off with a positive outcome.” The search team is made up of an underwater vehicle, a dive team, and boats.