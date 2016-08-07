Rio Olympics 2016: How to Watch USA Women’s Basketball Live Stream Online

The U.S. national team are the defending Olympic and World Champions in women’s basketball and are ranked number one in the world. They have won gold at every summer Olympics since 1996, including an 86-50 victory against France at the 2012 London Olympics , and have been victorious in nearly every World Cup since 1998.

On Monday, August 8th at 11:00 am EST, these world-class athletes will take on one of their biggest rivals, the Spanish national team, ranked number three by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

And Spain will likely be back with a vengeance, still smarting from their 2014 FIBA World Championship loss in the final round 77-64.

Women’s basketball doesn’t always get a lot of attention—either nationally or internationally.

Even though the U.S. national team has won five consecutive Olympic gold medals, they still often play second fiddle to the high-profile men’s national team, which includes stars like Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant. Perhaps Catchings’ continued all-star performance at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics will change all that.

How to Live Stream:

NBCUniversal’s networks and digital platforms will be showing nearly 7,000 hours of programing over 19 days during the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will also live stream coverage of the Games for pay TV subscribers via TV Everywhere. You can download the NBC Sports app to your Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox or Roku or use the iOS, Android or Windows Phone apps.