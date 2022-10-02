Riot and Stampede Kill 129 at Soccer Match in Indonesia

Read it at Reuters
A riot at a soccer match in Indonesia triggered a stampede, leaving 129 people—including a 5-year-old child—trampled and crushed to death, officials said. Reuters reports that the panic appears to have been sparked by police firing tear gas after fans of the losing team stormed the field in East Java. “It had gotten anarchic,” East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta said. “They started attacking officers, they damaged cars.” Another factor: the stadium was overcrowded, with 42,000 tickets sold for a venue that holds 38,000.