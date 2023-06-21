New Glendale School Board Meeting: Riot Cops, Slurs, and a Brawl

Violence broke out at another meeting of the school board in Glendale, California, on Tuesday evening as protesters squared off over the handling of LGBTQ issues.

Video from journalists on site showed riot police officers, who were out in force, rushing toward a small group of brawlers in the crowd of several hundred people.

Other footage showed a phalanx of men yelling slurs and expletives, including “Fucking queer!” at a pro-LGBTQ demonstrator who approached the barricades and yelled at them.

The scenes were a more contained replay of what happened two weeks ago as the school board was set to vote on recognizing June as Pride month. Three people were arrested in that scuffle.

It was not immediately clear if there were arrests or injuries from Tuesday night’s confrontation, which unfolded as dozens of parents and other members of the public signed up to speak to the board.

Before the meeting, the Glendale Police Department issued a statement saying the agency is “fully prepared and equipped to safeguard and protect our community, including against any agitators desiring to utilize this planned protest as an opportunity to cause violence and disturbances.”

As The Daily Beast reported, crowds outside the earlier June 6 meeting included Jan. 6 rioters and members of the alt-right Proud Boys.