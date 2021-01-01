Riot Declared in Portland as Protesters and Police Clash

Read it at KOIN
A riot was declared in Portland, Oregon, late Thursday as protesters and police once again clashed near the federal courthouse, a flashpoint earlier in the year. KOIN reports that a small group of demonstrators marching through downtown broke windows, and then shot off fireworks when police and Department of Homeland Security Officers closed in. It appears police then responded with pepper spray and a less lethal munition such as pepper balls, the station said. It’s not clear if anyone was injured or arrested.