Riot Police Fire Flash-Bang Grenades at Protesters in Brooklyn Center
BRUTE FORCE
Riot police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, fired flash-bang grenades at hundreds of protesters gathered outside the police department on Tuesday night for the third straight night of demonstrations over the killing of Daunte Wright. The National Guard moved in with force to disperse protesters before a 10 p.m. curfew took effect in the Minneapolis suburb. Video from the scene also showed troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol firing projectiles at the crowd, and one woman from a nearby apartment building reportedly shouted out the window to beg police to stop firing tear gas, saying it was coming into her apartment where her children were present. Police made several arrests after demonstrators refused to leave. The protests have been ongoing since Sunday, when Wright, a Black man, was fatally shot during a traffic stop by a white police officer.