Rioter Who Lured Officer Mike Fanone Into Violent Mob Gets Second Longest Sentence
‘I GOT ONE!’
A man who faced 45 prior arrests before violently assaulting a Washington Metropolitan Police officer on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 90 months Thursday, marking the second longest judgement dished out for the Capitol riot. Albuquerque Cosper Head, who fought his way to the front lines of a skirmish at the Capitol’s lower west terrace tunnel, reportedly told Officer Michael Fanone that he would help him get away before yanking him from police lines and throwing him into the throngs of an angry mob. “I got one!,” Head shouted as he grabbed Fanone by the neck, according to his charging documents, moments before he dragged Fanone into a crowd where he was held down, beaten, tased and robbed underneath a “Blue Lives Matter” flag. In his congressional testimony, Fanone said he attempted to dissuade the crowd from beating him by shouting “I have kids,” after he allegedly heard one rioter shout “Kill him with his own gun!” Head’s prior arrests are related to his previous addictions to alcohol, Oxycontin, and methamphetamine, according to his attorneys.