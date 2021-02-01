Rioter Charged for Giving Capitol Cop a Concussion: Feds

A Pennsylvania man has been charged for attacking Capitol Police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection—and leaving one female officer with a concussion, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

Ryan Samsel, 37, has been charged with several crimes, including assaulting a federal officer, obstructing law enforcement, and obstructing a legal proceeding, after he was caught on several videos and photographs participating in the Capitol riots. He was taken into custody on Saturday, a law enforcement source told The Daily Beast.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday, prosecutors allege Samsel traveled on Jan. 6 from Levittown, Pennsylvania, to Washington, D.C., where he appeared in several videos walking past a fence near the Capitol with at least one other rioter. Once he approached the fence manned by several U.S. Capitol Police officers, Samsel “immediately became confrontational” and “pushed and pulled” on the barricade with other rioters until he fell on top of the officers, according to authorities.

“Samsel eventually removed his light blue jacket, revealing a long sleeve white-hooded shirt under a black t-shirt, and turned his hat around backward in a manner that appears as if Samsel was preparing for a physical altercation,” the complaint states.

In the process of pushing down the barricades, Samsel and the other rioters knocked over a female officer, who fell and hit her head on “the stairs behind her, resulting in a loss of consciousness.”

The complaint states that as Samsel picked the officer up off the ground, he told her: “We don’t have to hurt you. Why are you standing in our way?”

The cop’s fellow officers immediately took her away from the area, stationing her at the West Terrace of the Capitol with additional officers “for her safety.” But just hours later, while she was arresting another rioter during the siege, the officer “blacked out and collapsed in the booking area and had to be transported to the Emergency Room at a local hospital, where she was assessed to have suffered a concussion.”

Prosecutors state that as rioters inched closer to the Capitol, Samsel was seen on video fighting with another group of officers—and even attempted “to pull a riot shield” from one of the uniformed men.

The complaint states that after the riots, investigators were able to identify Samsel through his previously criminal charges. Samsel is currently on parole for a 2016 assault conviction in Pennsylvania and there is a warrant out for his arrest in New Jersey for an alleged assault in 2019.