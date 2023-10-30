Rioter Handcuffed and Released on Jan. 6 Finally Faces the Music
GOT ‘EM
A Missouri man who was briefly handcuffed and released by Capitol Police on Jan. 6 is now facing eight federal charges stemming from the pro-Trump riot. Jared Luther Owens and his co-defendant, U.S. Army veteran Jason William Wallis, allegedly hurled a bike rack at a line of cops trying to prevent protesters from breaching the Capitol building, according to a detention motion filed Monday by prosecutors. One of them “saw Owens break through the police line and push another U.S. Capitol Police officer up against a wall,” the filing states. “After seeing the assault of the other officer, Officer D.T. detained Owens. The officer took Owens to an exit, released Owens from handcuffs and allowed him to exit through the Senate Carriage Door.” Owens, who has done time for drug possession with intent to distribute, will be tried in Washington, D.C. He and Wallis do not yet have attorneys listed on the docket, and were unable to be reached for comment on Monday.