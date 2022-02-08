Rioter Nabbed for Allegedly Storming Capitol While on Bail for Attempted Murder
A Donald Trump supporter who allegedly came to the Capitol riot—while on bail for attempted murder—has been arrested, according to NBC News. Matthew Jason Beddingfield, 21, was arrested Tuesday in North Carolina for assaulting officers, impeding officers, carrying a weapon on Capitol grounds, and a host of misdemeanor charges, according to authorities. His arrest came just over two years after he was charged with first-degree attempted murder of a 17-year-old in North Carolina, to which he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge last year and ultimately received probation. Beddingfield allegedly attended the Capitol riot with his father Jason Beddingfield, which was first reported by HuffPost after the two were identified by internet sleuths using facial recognition software.