Rioter Who Stole Pelosi’s Podium Identified as Florida Dad
A man seen gleefully stealing what looks to be House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium in a now infamous photo from Wednesday’s Capitol riot has been identified by the Bradenton Herald as Adam Johnson, a father of five. He traveled from Parrish, Florida, to D.C. to join a group of protesters who later stormed the Capitol to oppose a peaceful transfer of presidential power. The 36-year-old was quickly identified from a photo that went viral where he’s seen grinning at the camera. He could face felony charges for destruction of government property. The mob was eventually brought under control by police forces, but not before four people died and dozens were arrested.