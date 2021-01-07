Rioters Hit Police Officers Over the Head With Lead Pipes During Capitol Chaos
LAW AND HORROR
About 60 Capitol Police officers were injured in Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol, including one officer currently hospitalized in critical condition, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) told NBC News on Thursday. Fifteen officers were hospitalized altogether, as some were hit over the head with lead pipes, Ryan said. “It’s pretty clear there’s a number of people who are going to be without employment very, very soon,” Ryan said at a Wednesday press conference. “There was a strategic breakdown, for sure. You can bet your ass we’re going to get to the bottom of it.” Ryan is chair of the Legislative Branch Appropriations Committee, which oversees the Capitol Police. The department, in charge of safeguarding the Capitol and members of Congress, has received sweeping criticism for allowing a mob of supporters of President Trump to breach the building during the certification of his Electoral College loss.