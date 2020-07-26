CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Riot Declared in Portland as Protesters Push Past Fence Around Federal Courthouse
BREACHED
Read it at Associated Press
Authorities in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot early Sunday, paving the way for arrests as protesters demonstrating against racial injustice and the death of George Floyd breached a perimeter fence around the federal courthouse. Police wrote on Twitter that the “violent conduct of people downtown” was creating a “grave risk of public alarm.” Police and other law enforcement officials—many without badges or other identification—warned the protesters to leave the area around 1:20 a.m. but an hour, demonstrators were forming lines across the intersections and holding makeshift shields. It was not clear early Sunday how many people had been arrested.