Rip Taylor, Flamboyant Comedian and Actor, Dies at 84
Read it at New York Times
Rip Taylor—the flamboyant comedian best known for tossing confetti and his extensive voice work—died on Sunday at the age of 84, his publicist confirmed. Taylor achieved fame on The Ed Sullivan Show and went on to make thousands of television appearances over 50 years on gameshows such as Hollywood Squares, Match Game and Super Password. Taylor was nominated for an Emmy Award for voice of Uncle Fester in the TV cartoon series The Addams Family, and was honored in 1992 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His publicist, B. Harlan Böll, said Taylor had a seizure and died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.