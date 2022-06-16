Ripley’s Counters Claim That Kim Kardashian Ruined Marilyn’s Dress
BELIEVE IT?
The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not franchise has entered the fracas surrounding an original dress worn by Marilyn Monroe 60 years ago, denying that Kim Kardashian damaged the frock by wearing it to May’s Met Gala. Several days after a viral post accused the reality star of leaving the gown “destroyed and ripped and tattered and torn,” as one fan recently put it to The Daily Beast, the museum released a statement denying the allegation. “From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” an official said. According to the museum, a 2017 report about the dress’ condition had already noted that “a number of the seams are pulled and worn” and puckering was present at the back of the dress by its hooks. None of this, the report found, was “surprising given how delicate the material is.”