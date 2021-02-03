Country Music Star Ditched by Record Label, Radio Stations After N-Word Tape
STOP THE MUSIC
After video emerged of country music star Morgan Wallen yelling the n-word, the nation’s two biggest radio chains are dropping his songs. “Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur,” an internal message sent to radio stations owned by Cumulus—the second largest radio chain in the country—on Tuesday night read, per Variety. “Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception.” According to Billboard, iHeartMedia, the largest chain, has also pulled Wallen’s music from circulation. His record label, Big Loud Records, said they had suspended his recording contract “indefinitely.”
TMZ first published the video on Tuesday night. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word,” Wallen told TMZ.