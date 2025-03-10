Rising Dem Finds Romance With Media Mogul After Splitting From Wife
LOVE, AGAIN
Sen. Chris Murphy was spotted cozying up to the CEO of a network of digital media sites called Courier Newsroom, Semafor reports. The Connecticut Democrat and Tara McGowan, a progressive media mogul and strategist, were spotted on a date months after the senator separated from his wife. The duo made their debut in a selfie McGowan posted on her private Instagram last week with the caption “not postponing joy.” Murphy, 51, was also caught cuddling with the Courier Newsroom publisher, 39, last Monday at a bar called the Red Hen near Capitol Hill, the New York Post reported. A source told the Post that Murphy had his arm wrapped around McGowan as the two were “being cutesy” and looking over the menu. Murphy, who has been one of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s biggest detractors in recent months, has spoken out against the president and his “first buddy” on television and digital media interviews. Sometimes taking to social media to post his own vertical videos, Murphy has utilized McGowan’s digital strategy since Trump’s election win in November.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT