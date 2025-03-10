Cheat Sheet
1

Rising Dem Finds Romance With Media Mogul After Splitting From Wife

LOVE, AGAIN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.10.25 1:00PM EDT 
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) participates in a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on prescription drugs costs at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 08, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Chris Murphy was spotted cozying up to the CEO of a network of digital media sites called Courier Newsroom, Semafor reports. The Connecticut Democrat and Tara McGowan, a progressive media mogul and strategist, were spotted on a date months after the senator separated from his wife. The duo made their debut in a selfie McGowan posted on her private Instagram last week with the caption “not postponing joy.” Murphy, 51, was also caught cuddling with the Courier Newsroom publisher, 39, last Monday at a bar called the Red Hen near Capitol Hill, the New York Post reported. A source told the Post that Murphy had his arm wrapped around McGowan as the two were “being cutesy” and looking over the menu. Murphy, who has been one of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s biggest detractors in recent months, has spoken out against the president and his “first buddy” on television and digital media interviews. Sometimes taking to social media to post his own vertical videos, Murphy has utilized McGowan’s digital strategy since Trump’s election win in November.

Read it at Semafor

2
WATCH: Workers Begin Dismantling D.C.’s Black Lives Matter Plaza
MAGA OVER MATTERS
Sean Craig
Updated 03.10.25 12:58PM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 12:57PM EDT 
Crews remove light fixtures as they begin work removing the "Black Lives Matter" street mural and plaza in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2025.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Workers began removing Washington, D.C.‘s famed “Black Lives Matter” street mural on Monday, in the latest fallout from anti-diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) sabre rattling by Republican politicians. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the decision last week shortly after after House Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) introduced a bill that would force the city to get rid of the mural or risk losing its funding from the federal government. “The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period, but now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference,” Bowser wrote on X. The mural covers a two-block-long pedestrian stretch of 16th Street NW in downtown Washington with the letters of the iconic social justice movement’s name painted in 35-foot-tall letters. Clyde’s legislation also calls on the city to rename the two blocks to Liberty Plaza from Black Lives Matter Plaza. The mural was drawn by D.C. Department of Public Works staff in June 2020, during the nationwide protests that followed the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Since taking office, President Donald Trump has moved to shut down diversity initiatives across the federal government and remove symbols seen as endorsing DEI.

3
Trump Insults Ally’s Ex-Leader for Criticizing His Treatment of Allies
FRENEMIES
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Updated 03.10.25 6:01AM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 5:52AM EDT 
President Donald Trump attacked former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after Turnbull warned that Trump’s treatment of American allies was creating an opportunity for China
AFP Contributor/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump attacked former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after Turnbull warned that Trump’s treatment of American allies was creating an opportunity for China. In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Turnbull said that China’s President Xi Jinping “will aim to be the exact opposite of Trump.” “Where Trump is chaotic, he will be consistent,” Turnbull said. “Where Trump is rude and abusive, he’ll be respectful. Where Trump is erratic, he will be consistent.” He added that some countries looking at China and the U.S. under Trump will “find China a more attractive partner.” Shortly after the interview, Trump attacked Turnbull—who led Australia for part of Trump’s first term between 2015 and 2018—on his Truth Social platform. “Malcolm Turnbull, the former Prime Minister of Australia who was always leading that wonderful country from ‘behind,’ never understood what was going on in China, nor did he have the capacity to do so,” Trump thundered. “I always thought he was a weak and ineffective leader and, obviously, Australian’s agreed with me!!!”

4
‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Doctor Who’ Actor Dies at 63
GONE TOO SOON
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.10.25 11:56AM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 10:12AM EDT 
Simon Fisher Becker
WireImage

Harry Potter and Doctor Who actor Simon Fisher-Becker has died at age 63. His death was confirmed by his manager, Kim Barry of Jaffrey Management, and his husband, Tony. “Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon’s husband,” he wrote on Facebook Sunday. “I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away.” Barry told the New York Post in a statement: “Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing. I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC’s Doctor Who.” She said that Fisher-Becker was also a “writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker.” A cause of death was not mentioned by either his husband or manager. “He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone,” Barry added. Fisher-Becker played the Fat Friar ghost in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. He also played Dorium Moldovar in Doctor Who for two seasons, before later reprising the role in the podcast series Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles and Jenny—The Doctor’s Daughter.

Read it at New York Post

5
Lyle and Erik Menendez’s Uncle Who Opposed Their Release Dies at 91
R.I.P.
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.10.25 9:55AM EDT 
TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES
TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

The uncle of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who opposed their release from prison, has died. He was 91. Anamaria Baralt, a cousin of the Menendez brothers, confirmed Milton Andersen’s death on Sunday. She announced, via TikTok, that Andersen had died from cancer. This is following an obituary that was shared by the Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home in Illinois on March 4. While the brothers’ cousin is in favor of their release, Baralt told fans that no one should rejoice that Andersen had passed. She said that she felt “great empathy” for the boys’ uncle who lost his sister Kitty Menendez in 1989 alongside her husband Jose Menendez, at the hands of the brothers. Andersen was the last of the living relatives who was advocating for Lyle and Erik Menendez to remain imprisoned. The boys’ uncle recently spoke against their release through his attorney Kathy Cady in 2024. Although the rest of the Menendez brothers’ family believe that they killed their parents because their father sexually molested them, Andersen maintained their reasons were motivated by greed. He wasn’t always alone in his assertion. Andersen’s late brother Brian joined him in testifying against their nephews in the death penalty phase of their murder trial in 1996.

@anamariabaralt

Thank you for the birthday wishes! Also some news about Milton Anderson. #menendezsupport #menendezbrothers

♬ original sound - Anamaria Baralt
Read it at TikTok

6
Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for Pic of Daughter Without Safety Vest
SAFETY FIRST!
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.09.25 2:33PM EDT 
Published 03.09.25 2:32PM EDT 
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle was slammed for her parenting skills after she posted a rare picture of her three-year-old daughter on Instagram Saturday, Fox News first reported. The Duchess of Sussex included a photo of Prince Harry cradling the young Princess Lilibet on a boat in a carousel of images for International Women’s Day. At first glance, a viewer may find nothing amiss with the wholesome scene, but critics online quickly pointed out that Princess Lilibet was not wearing a safety vest. “Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are so good at showing the world how much they suck at being parents What f---ing moron doesn’t put their child in a safety vest while boating,” one person wrote. Another added, “Family has been in the boating industry for four generations; a very big no no! Things happen in a blink of an eye.” Yet another commenter called the couple “irresponsible,” adding that “even pet owners put life vests on their pets when riding in boats.”

Read it at Fox News

7
Pierce Brosnan Says the Next Bond Must Not Be From This Country
FROM BRITAIN WITH LOVE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.10.25 9:02AM EDT 
Published 03.10.25 9:01AM EDT 
Irish actor Pierce Brosnan stars as 007 in the James Bond film 'Tomorrow Never Dies' 1997 . He is holding his trademark Walther PPK. (Photo by Keith Hamshere/Getty Images)
Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

Former 007 Pierce Brosnan has said that the next Bond should not be American, after Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control over the legendary franchise. The Irishman, one of only two non-Brits to play Bond, spoke to The Telegraph amid speculation about who English actor Daniel Craig’s successor might be. Brosnan, who played Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, said it’s a “given” that the new 007 should be British, after a flurry of American actors were tipped for the role. Among the names are American-British star Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Chilean-American Pedro Pascal. However, plenty of British names are in the hat, too. Long-time front-runner Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James of The Gentlemen and former Superman Henry Cavill are also among the favorites. “I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect,” the GoldenEye and Die Another Day star, 71, said. The veteran actor also commended the “great courage” of longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson to let go of creative control. They will, however, remain co-owners of the franchise. Brosnan recently told GQ that “of course” he’d be interested in reprising the role.

Read it at The Telegraph

8
Trump Sends Another Strongly Worded Message to Greenland
STILL ON HIS MIND
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.09.25 10:25PM EDT 
US President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Win McNamee / POOL / AFP) (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty

President Donald Trump can’t seem to get Greenland out of his mind. The president doubled down on his desire to claim the world’s biggest island in a Sunday night post on Truth Social: “As I made clear during my Joint Address to Congress, the United States strongly supports the people of Greenland’s right to determine their own future,” he wrote. Though Greenland is a part of Denmark, it enjoys a high degree of autonomy and governs most of its domestic affairs. “We need it really for international world security,” Trump said of Greenland in his speech before Congress last week. “And I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it.” Trump vowed in his Truth Social post to keep the territory safe and to invest billions of dollars “to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH — And, if you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America!” Greenland Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede shut down Trump’s statements last week, saying his people “don’t want to be Americans, or Danes either. We are Greenlanders. The Americans and their leader must understand that. We are not for sale and can’t just be taken. Our future is decided by us in Greenland.”

9
Trump Boosts Message Telling Americans to ‘Shut Up’ About Egg Prices
EGG-CELENT EGG-CONOMY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.09.25 3:30PM EDT 
Published 03.09.25 1:20PM EDT 
Egg shortage signage is displayed on partially empty shelves at a Sprouts Farmer's Market grocery store in Lawndale, California on January 2, 2025.
Egg shortage signage is displayed on partially empty shelves at a Sprouts Farmer's Market grocery store in Lawndale, California on January 2, 2025. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump promised cheaper groceries when he took office, but two months in, it seems the president is sick of all the complaining. To make his point, the president shared an article from the Daily Caller on Truth Social titled “Shut Up About Egg Prices — Trump Is Saving Consumers” that minimizes concerns about the increasing cost of eggs. The article, written by right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, concedes that “a dozen currently costs around $7, up from just $2 in October.” However, Kirk contends that inflation during Trump’s presidency isn’t as severe as critics suggest and tells voters to stop whining. “The high price of eggs is in no way President Trump’s fault,” Kirk writes. “Almost all the increase took place during Biden’s final months in office.” The pro-Trump article further defended the president, saying, “Trump is already hard at work to deliver savings for American families.”

Read it at Truth Social

10
Former Canadian PM Jokes About Burning Down the White House
TEMPERATURE’S RISING
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.09.25 8:40PM EDT 
Canada's former Prime Minister Jean Chretien waves as he speaks after Mark Carney was elected as Canada's Liberal Leader and Prime Minister-elect during the election of the new Liberal Party leader, in Ottawa on March 9, 2025.
Canada's former Prime Minister Jean Chretien waves as he speaks after Mark Carney was elected as Canada's Liberal Leader and Prime Minister-elect during the election of the new Liberal Party leader, in Ottawa on March 9, 2025. DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former Prime Minister of Canada Jean Chrétien joked about burning down the White House Sunday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s saber-rattling—calling back to the acrimonious War of 1812 between the two nations. Speaking to a Liberal Party gathering after the party elected Mark Carney as its new leader, Chrétien said he was “too old” to set Trump’s new home alight, reflecting on the more than 200-year-old conflict as a reminder of how the country defended itself against U.S. intervention. “During the war of 1812, American troops came to what is now Canada on a mission of conquest,” Chrétien said in his speech, which he described as a “little history lesson” to Trump. “Some [Canadian soldiers] apparently burned down the White House at that time,” he added, earning laughs from the crowd. “But I’m too old to do it... it’s a joke,” he quickly noted. The statement comes as Trump continues to escalate his trade war on America’s northern neighbor, imposing tariffs and threatening to annex Canada and make it the “51st state.”

Read it at CTV News

