    1

    Rising Pop Star Donald Trump’s New Single Fails to Chart on Billboard 100

    FLOP ERA

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Donald Trump stands shoulders slumped

    Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports via REUTERS

    Reality star-turned-president-turned-pop star Donald Trump’s new song just debuted at #4 on the Billboard charts—the Bubbling Under Hot 100, that is. “Justice For All,” a collaboration with Trump sycophants who partook in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot and self-identify as the J6 Prison Choir—wasn’t able to make the more prestigious Billboard Hot 100 despite topping the iTunes digital sales chart upon release. But not all is lost for the former president’s burgeoning music career—the song was able to top the week’s digital sales chart, at least.

