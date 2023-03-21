Rising Pop Star Donald Trump’s New Single Fails to Chart on Billboard 100

Read it at Billboard
Reality star-turned-president-turned-pop star Donald Trump’s new song just debuted at #4 on the Billboard charts—the Bubbling Under Hot 100, that is. “Justice For All,” a collaboration with Trump sycophants who partook in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot and self-identify as the J6 Prison Choir—wasn’t able to make the more prestigious Billboard Hot 100 despite topping the iTunes digital sales chart upon release. But not all is lost for the former president’s burgeoning music career—the song was able to top the week’s digital sales chart, at least.