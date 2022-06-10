Risk of Major Cholera Outbreak in Mariupol as Medical Services ‘Near Collapse’: U.K.
NEW CRISIS
After suffering some of the most intense fighting in the war in Ukraine, the southern city of Mariupol is now at risk of a major outbreak of cholera, according to the British defense ministry. Analysts from the U.K. government tweeted to say local medical services are “likely already near collapse,” and that a cholera outbreak “will exacerbate this further.” Isolated cases of cholera—a potentially life-threatening diarrheal illness spread through water and food contaminated with bacteria—have already been reported in Ukraine since May. “Ukraine suffered a major cholera epidemic in 1995, and has experienced minor outbreaks since, especially around the Azov Sea coast,” the British statement added, “Which includes Mariupol.” The U.K.’s “Intelligence Update” added that fighting continues in the city of Sieverodonetsk, and that Russia is “struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories,” while there is “is likely a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson.”