‘Risky Business’ Star Dies at 87

Susan Kendall Newman, the daughter of Paul Newman, has died, according to her family. She was 72-years-old. According to her obituary, Susan died August 2 with her cause of death listed as complications from chronic health conditions. “Susan Kendall Newman will be remembered for her sharp wit and tongue, generosity and love, and her devotion to family and friends. She will be very much missed,” he family said. Following in the footsteps of her actor father, Susan appeared in feature films and productions on and off Broadway. Most notably, Susan appeared in Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis’ 1978 musical I Wanna Hold Your Hand. She went on to become an award-winning television producer, winning a Golden Globe, a Humanitas Award, and nominations for the Emmy, Peabody, and Grammy awards. Outside of her production work, Susan was also a dedicated philanthropist and activist. In 1980, she joined the Scott Newman Foundation, an organization her father founded a year after his son’s drug and alcohol related death, to raise awareness about substance abuse, and eventually became the Executive Director. Through her role, she helped create educational resources such as a program that allowed 10th graders to create original anti-drug television commercials. Susan would later focus her advocacy on education, juvenile justice, environmental conservation, and cancer research.
Demi Lovato’s former fiancé, actor Max Ehrich, has been arrested for alleged domestic violence against an elderly family member. Ehrich, who was engaged to the “Heart Attack” singer for two months in 2020, was taken to jail on Tuesday for a battery charge on a person 65 or older, according to TMZ. The Emmy-nominated actor was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a $1,000 bond. Fans have been concerned with Ehrich’s social media behavior. He went live on Instagram Live multiple times with his mother, Rhonda, in the room on Tuesday. He also posted cryptic screenshots of the iPhone notes app. One note from Wednesday read, “My heart is broken :(” with the caption being his mom’s phone number, asking to send her money via Zelle. Ehrich, who proposed to Lovato after four months of dating, appeared in 120 episodes of the soap opera, The Young and the Restless, for which he received four Daytime Emmy nominations.
‘Risky Business’ Star Dies at 87
Ron Dean, an actor who appeared on hit films like The Breakfast Club and The Dark Knight, died Sunday at age 87. According to Maggie Neff, his partner of nearly 40 years, Dean died at a Chicago hospital after battling a long illness, though the cause of his death is unclear. “He passed at exactly 4 PM, after his beloved sisters had said their goodbyes. He hung on like a warrior to say goodbye to his little sisters,” Neff told TMZ. “Then we were alone, and in my arms, I held his hand, and he trusted me when I told him that it was alright to let go. What an honor!” Born on Aug. 15, 1938 in Chicago, Dean began his career in the mid-1970s, often portraying a “tough guy” person, according to his IMDb. In 1983, Dean starred in Risky Business as a detective alongside Tom Cruise, and appeared in the 1985 film The Breakfast Club. One of his most notable roles was in the 1993 film The Fugitive, where he starred as Detective Kelly. Dean also appeared in hit shows including The West Wing, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Cold Case. His last role was in a 2016 episode of Chicago P.D.
Tim Westwood, the longtime BBC radio DJ, has been accused of multiple counts of rape and sexual misconduct from incidents relating to seven different women. The 68-year-old, who spent nearly 20 years with the BBC, is facing 15 charges alleged to have taken place between 1983 and 2016. Westwood, the son of a Church of England bishop, is alleged to have raped four women between 1995 and 2010 and sexually assaulted several teenage girls between the ages of 17 and 18 on separate occasions, with the most recent charge concerning an alleged sexual assault on a woman in her 20s in 2016. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the Metropolitan Police said, “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us, and we continue to provide them with all available support.” An independent report into Westwood, who headed the BBC’s hip-hop coverage for decades, found the DJ often made sexualized remarks on his shows, particularly focused on women’s breasts. Sacha Baron Cohen once cited Westwood as the inspiration behind his famous Ali G character. His trial will take place at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Nov. 10.
Elon Musk’s self-driving Teslas are going under the microscope in a new probe following a series of incidents. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation on Tuesday into 2.88 million cars equipped with full self-driving technology (FSD). It comes after it received a raft of incident reports. The list includes running red lights, hitting vehicles, and driving on the wrong side of the road. There are 58 reports in total, claiming the vehicles violated safety laws while in self-driving mode. Of those, 14 involved crashes and 23 led to injury, the Associated Press reports. The administration stated that drivers claimed they often had no warning that the vehicle was about to do something unexpected. Tesla is navigating a fraught period. It was found partly responsible for a deadly crash in Miami in 2019 and is now on the hook for $240 million in damages. It plans to appeal. It has also been sued by the parents of Krysta Tsukahara, who died in a Cybertruck crash last year. Tesla requires drivers to be prepared to take control at all times in FSD vehicles.
A plane was left with just six minutes of fuel after being battered by 100 mph winds and having to do three go-arounds. An investigation has been launched into Ryanair Flight FR3418. The Boeing 737 was being operated by Malta Air when it came minutes from disaster on Friday. It attempted to touch down in Scotland’s Glasgow Prestwick Airport after taking off from Pisa Galileo Galilei Airport in Italy. Storm Amy battered the U.K. over the weekend, which impacted the flight. The Herald reports it was forced to go around twice at Glasgow, before redirecting to Edinburgh. There, it was forced to go around again, changing course for Manchester, England. On the way it issued a distress call, known as a Squawk 7700. By the time it landed safely, it had just 220kg of fuel, enough for around five to six more minutes of flying, according to The Aviation Herald. A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had “commenced an investigation into a serious incident.” Speaking to the Ayr Advertiser, passenger Alexander Marchi said, “The second time it was a very bumpy ride and we almost reached the tarmac, but at the last minute we pulled up very sharply.” Ryanair said it was “cooperating fully” and “unable to comment,” People reports.
Megyn Kelly is getting her own SiriusXM channel. The talk host and former Fox News anchor will launch The Megyn Kelly Channel on November 4, expanding her partnership with the satellite radio giant under her Devil May Care Media banner. The new channel will air on SiriusXM channel 111, previously home to Triumph, which featured Kelly alongside Glenn Beck, Nancy Grace, and Dr. Laura Schlessinger. Some of those programs will shift to channel 123 to make room for Kelly’s growing slate. Kelly’s flagship program, The Megyn Kelly Show, will continue to premiere on SiriusXM before dropping as a podcast, and she’s adding a new daily after-show exclusive to the channel. SiriusXM said additional series, specials, and collaborations will roll out in the coming weeks. In a statement, Kelly took a shot at traditional cable news. “Linear television news is dead. People can’t stand those stilted, censored conversations anymore, which is exactly why this medium is thriving,” she said. “I’m thrilled to deliver our bold brand of no-B.S. news live on SiriusXM.” The deal marks another major step in Kelly’s career, having left Fox in 2017 to host a new morning show called Megyn Kelly Today on NBC. However it was cancelled a year later amid poor ratings and Kelly’s remarks about blackface. She launched her show on Sirius in 2021.
Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker announced his engagement to influencer Emily Deahl after a year of dating. The 59-year-old rocker announced the news on Instagram with a picture of him down on one knee. A second snap had the 33-year-old influencer showing off a golden ring on her finger. “Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known,” Rucker wrote in a caption accompanying the post, which Deahl reposted on her own Instagram Stories with a caption explaining her decision to stay quiet about her romance with the three-time Grammy winner. “I never intended on keeping this part of my life from you guys for so long,’ Deahl wrote, stating that she wanted to “protect” their relationship, and expressed relief that she would no longer have to edit him out of pictures. Rucker previously went public with his relationship back on Sept. 9, which saw him receive a slew of kind words and support from fans. Deahl, meanwhile, has fended off comments about the couple’s age gap, writing, “My frontal lobe has been developed for years, but thanks, guys.”
A Hungarian novelist whose work “reaffirms the power of art” even in the midst of apocalyptic terror has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. László Krasznahorkai, 71, is known for his dense prose and dystopian themes. His work is influenced in part by his early years spent living under a repressive Communist regime, and has a relentless intensity that has led to comparisons to Gogol, Melville and Kafka. After his debut novel Sátántangó was published in 1985 to widespread acclaim, he left communist Hungary for the first time in 1987 and later traveled widely in Europe and east Asia. He lived for a time in Allen Ginsberg’s New York apartment and said the legendary Beat poet’s support was crucial to completing his 1999 novel War and War. Both Sátántangó and 1989’s The Melancholy of Resistance were later adapted into feature films by the Hungarian director Béla Tarr, 70, with whom Krasznahorkai has had a long creative partnership. In 2015, Krasznahorkai became the first Hungarian to be awarded the Man Booker International Prize. The author and screenwriter is “a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Franz Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, and is characterized by absurdism and grotesque excess,” Anders Olsson, chair of the Nobel Committee, said in a statement.
The vast majority of Americans remain skeptical about Donald Trump’s claims that Tylenol is linked to autism in newborns, according to a new poll. The KFF poll conducted after Trump’s Sept. 22 remarks in the Oval Office revealed that 77 percent of the public had heard the claim—which lacks scientific evidence—and only around 35 percent agreed with it. Just 4 percent of the 1,334 adults surveyed believed the statement was “definitely true.” A much larger share, 35 percent, said it was “definitely false,” while 60 percent were unsure, evenly divided between “probably true” and “probably false.” The findings highlight the partisan divide in American society, with 59 percent of Democrats rejecting the Tylenol claim as definitely false, compared to just 12 percent of Republicans. Half of all GOP voters, meanwhile, believed Trump’s claim was “probably true.” The poll also indicates a decline in trust in health institutions. Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has fallen to 50 percent, its lowest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a significant 24-point drop in trust among Democrats since 2023.