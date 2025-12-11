Rittenhouse Credits Gun-Toting New Wife for His Return to Social Media Trolling

Kyle Rittenhouse credited his new wife for giving him the courage to break his self-imposed social media silence.

Rittenhouse, who unveiled his gun-toting bride, 22-year-old Bella Nelson Rittenhouse with a photoshoot earlier this week, said she encouraged him to rejoin the online platforms he uses to obsessively troll critics.

“My wife looked me in the eye and said, ‘If you’re going back, I’m with you,’” wrote Rittenhouse in an X post Wednesday. “So I’m back. Not quietly. Not halfway. I’m coming back in a big way.”

Rittenhouse with Charlie Kirk, who booked him to speak at Turning Point USA events. X / Kyle Rittenhouse

The 22-year-old Rittenhouse, who first made headlines in 2020 for killing two people and shooting a third at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said that the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk also made him not want to “sit on the sidelines anymore.”

He shared a photo of himself with Kirk, who booked Rittenhouse to speak at Turning Point USA events after he was acquitted in the Kenosha killings.

Rittenhouse had disappeared from social media for six months before returning Wednesday, appearing visibly slimmer and holding a gun in wedding photos alongside Bella, who carried an AR-style rifle decked out with pink front and rear sights.

Kyle and Bella celebrated their wedding by holding guns. X / Kyle Rittenhouse

Bella, née Susan Isabella Nelson, is a native of Defuniak Springs, Florida. She was adopted and was raised by Estela Nelson, 61, and Charles Monroe Nelson, 78.

Arrest records show Bella was pulled over for careless driving on Christmas Day, 2018, in Okaloosa County when she was 16.

An old TikTok account revealed that she used to work at a car dealership in Andalusia, Alabama. She shared candid posts on the defunct account, including about having a miscarriage in 2022, before she met Kyle.

Other social media posts show that since her June marriage, Bella has joined Kyle in attending the Charlie Kirk memorial and a Colorado Avalanche hockey game.

In the 24 hours since his return to social media, Rittenhouse's comeback has consisted of firing snarky replies to people relitigating his trial.

In the 24 hours since his return to social media, Rittenhouse’s comeback has consisted of firing snarky replies to people relitigating his trial.

In 2020, Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, traveled to Illinois from Wisconsin with an AR-15 rifle to “defend local business” from Black Lives Matter protestors outraged at the killing of Jacob Blake by a police officer. He killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber after they tried to wrest his rifle away from him, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz after Grosskreutz pointed a pistol at him. He was acquitted, as the judge ruled he acted in self-defense.

“You had your mom drive you to a situation you put yourself in. Your victim card is Weak AF,” wrote one disparaging commenter to Rittenhouse’s return post (Rittenhouse’s mom did not drive him to Wisconsin).

“Victim card? I stopped myself from becoming a victim,” replied Rittenhouse, adding a clown emoji.

“You’re such a god damn f---ing loser,” wrote another commenter.

Rittenhouse replied, “Yet here you are commenting on my posts.”