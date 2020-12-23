Rittenhouse Family’s ‘FREE KYLE’ Merch Shop Hits a Snag
‘FREE KYLE’ NECK GAITERS
An online store selling merch to support teen shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was taken offline on Wednesday, Kenosha News reports. The family of the 17-year-old charged with killing two Black Lives Matter protesters in Wisconsin had begun selling the merch to raise money for his defense. The site had “FREE KYLE” emblazoned on beanies, iPhone cases, neck gaiters and more. Now, Printify, the company used to print and sell the merch, has said they aren’t comfortable working with Rittenhouse’s family. “We have chosen to discontinue our business relationship with this store in order to mitigate business risk,” Printify said in a statement. “Ultimately, we don’t want to be affiliated with a story that’s involved in such a complex, controversial and ongoing case.”
Rittenhouse has become a star on the extreme right since his legal team claimed he fired in self defense when violent protesters attacked him amid a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Printify also said Rittenhouse’s site violated their policy of not condoning violence.