Ritz-Carlton Guest Claims ‘Criminal Deviant’ Worker Served Semen-Laced Water
‘DEFILED’
A guest at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, California, filed suit against the luxury hotel after a male hotel employee served her a bottle of water that she claimed contained semen, according to a court filing. “One of the hotel’s employees ejaculated his semen into a Ritz-Carlton labeled water bottle, delivered it to Jane and John Doe’s room, and Jane Doe then drank the semen-contaminated water before she realized it had been defiled by a criminal deviant,” the woman alleged in the suit. Police responded but did not investigate the incident. The lawsuit claims that the Ritz-Carlton had refused to turn over the possibly semen-contaminated water to authorities, but that parent company Marriott International later confirmed the liquid was “defiled with semen.”