Rival Files Protest Over Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard

A rival lifestyle brand claims American Riviera Orchard’s name is too similar to their “Royal Riviera” pear baskets.

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has hit yet another trademark snag. Harry & David, a rival lifestyle brand, filed a protest against Markle’s brand, claiming the name is too similar to their line of “Royal Riviera” pear baskets, the New York Post confirmed. This isn’t the first trademark snafu for Markle. Last month, the Patent and Trademark Office said “American Riviera” was too vague to be patented. Markle has also been unable to secure a trademark for her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, when she failed to submit a “statement of use” with her application. American Riviera Orchard quietly rolled out in March with an Instagram page and a celebrity “jam club.” It’s set to have a full scale launch early next year.

