Rival New York Jewelers Caught Brawling in Wild Showdown

Rival jewelers in New York City clashed in a violent brawl that went viral on social media and led to arrests. On Friday, Maksud Agadjani, 39, owner of TraxNYC—which has over 3.5 million Instagram followers—was captured on video storming into the store of George Akay, 46, and his brother Freddy, 42, accusing them of using TraxNYC’s name to mislead customers. “Where’s my f---ing money, you motherf---er?” Agadjani can be heard yelling as he slams a bracelet onto the counter at Akay Diamonds, the brothers’ jewelry store. The first clip shows Agadjani being removed by security, but another video appears to show him returning. A man spits in Agadjani’s face as several men beat him. In an Instagram video, Agadjani later claimed the Akay brothers tried to “strangle” him with his “own chain,” showing red marks on his neck. According to the New York Post, the Akay brothers were arrested and are facing assault charges. In an earlier Instagram post on Thursday, Agadjani described an incident with a customer that allegedly sparked the feud, claiming the client was sold a 14-karat piece that turned out to be only 10 karats. The Daily Beast has contacted the NYPD for comment.