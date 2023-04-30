CHEAT SHEET
Trump-DeSantis Rivalry Heats Up With Dueling Iowa Events
As the race for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election heats up, Donald Trump looks to be taking the fight to his unannounced primary rival Ron DeSantis in the all-important state of Iowa. The Florida governor has been planning to touch down in the Hawkeye State on May 13 for a while, having booked appearances at two important fundraisers. However, the former president is now planning to hold an organizing rally in the capital of Des Moines on the very same day, according to the Associated Press. An anonymous source told the AP that the rally has been in the works for weeks, but the timing does seem awfully convenient as a resurgent Trump has recently become increasingly emboldened in his attacks on his rival.