Sharon Stone Reveals 11-Month-Old Nephew’s Devastating Death
GONE TOO SOON
Sharon Stone said Monday that her nephew and godson, 11-month-old River, died after being found unconscious with “total organ failure” in his crib. Stone, 63, uploaded a video of her baby nephew on Instagram to share the tragic news of his passing, with the caption: “River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021.” The actress had implored fans via Instagram on Friday to pray for River, who at the time was fighting for his life in a coma. “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w[sic] total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle,” wrote Stone, along with a photo of the hospitalized child attached to multiple medical equipment and devices. River, born Sept. 8, 2020, was the youngest of three children of the Basic Instinct star’s brother Patrick and his wife, Tasha.