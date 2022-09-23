‘Riverdale’ Actor Sentenced to Life for Slaying Mom, Plotting to Kill Trudeau
A Canadian actor known for his turns in Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid will spend the rest of his life behind bars after murdering his mother, according to the CBC. Ryan Grantham, 24, admitted to shooting his mother in the back of the head as she played piano in March 2020. A day after her death, Grantham allegedly plotted to assassinate Justin Trudeau, loading his car up with guns, ammunition, and a dozen Molotov cocktails, with a map to the Canadian prime minister’s Ottawa residence. He never made it there, instead driving to Vancouver police headquarters, where he turned himself in, telling one officer, “I killed my mother.” Grantham, who played Jeffrey Augustine in a 2019 episode of Riverdale, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will not be eligible for parole for 14 years. In passing judgment on Grantham, Justice Kathleen Ker said she had taken into account the 24-year-old’s mental health issues, adding that it had been a “saving grace” that he had maintained enough of an attachment to reality not to cause further harm.