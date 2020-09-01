It was only a matter of time before Riverdale actress Marisol Nichols’ double life as an actress-slash-sex-trafficking-agent got the small-screen treatment. And sure enough, it appears the time has come.

Deadline reports that Sony Pictures Television has optioned the rights for Nichols’ story and is in the early stages of development on a series the onetime Hermione Lodge will also executive produce. (Nichols left Riverdale after its fourth season.)

Nichols discussed her work hunting down child predators with Marie Claire earlier this year. She has worked with the FBI, Operation Underground Railroad, and local law enforcement officials, impersonating child victims and pimps to draw out pedophiles.

In the profile, Nichols recalled being raped by multiple older boys at a party when she was 11 years old, growing up in Chicago’s suburbs. “It changed the entire trajectory of my life in a day,” she told the magazine.

For years afterward, Nichols said, she used drugs; she credits the Church of Scientology, of which she remains an active member, with saving her life. The actress told Marie Claire that she believes allegations of sex abuse against the Church are “completely fabricated.”

Above all, Nichols focuses her work on trafficking specifically, she told Marie Claire: “I go after those guys because, to me, they are the most dangerous.”