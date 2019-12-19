Wyoming Students Disciplined for Wearing White Robes and Hoods to High School
Two Wyoming high-school students were “disciplined” Wednesday after they arrived at school in white robes and hoods. The Riverton High School students reportedly pulled up their hoods when they arrived at school “to represent KKK apparel,” officials said. Terry Snyder, the superintendent of Fremont County School District No. 25, said: “It seems to be a very poor decision... They did not have an understanding of the impact that would create, but they do now.” Snyder confirmed the students had been disciplined, but didn’t offer details on what that entailed. Riverton High School Principal John Griffith will decide the next steps for the students. The school posted a statement on its Facebook page, saying: “We do not condone or support the students’ actions. We have taken disciplinary measures and have handled it. One student’s decision does not represent our school or district. We are an inclusive school that is proud of our diverse population and celebrate that fact regularly.”