Historic Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory Explodes, Killing Two
A chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa. exploded Friday evening, killing two, leaving several injured and five still missing, according to local officials. One person was rescued from the rubble. Authorities responded to a call at the R.M. Palmer Company factory around 5 p.m. Friday, to find that the explosion had leveled one building of the facility while damaging the other. Eight individuals were taken to the hospital, according to officials. Two patients are in fair condition, one person is being transferred to another medical facility and the other five patients are on track to be discharged, Reading Hospital told NBC Philadelphia. Officials have yet to deduce the cause of the explosion.