RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Deletes Tweet Admitting Biden Won Election
WELP
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday deleted a tweet that implicitly admitted that President Donald Trump has lost the 2020 election.
Her tweet, posted earlier in the day, noted that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the deciding vote in the Senate if Democrats won both runoff races in Georgia. The tweet, prior to her removing it, was retweeted by the Republican Party’s official Twitter account.
With the president continuing to baselessly assert that President-elect Joe Biden “stole” the election from him, pushing forward with long-shot legal and recount efforts to flip the results in several key states, Republicans have publicly backed Trump’s false claims about widespread voter fraud. At the same time, the GOP and White House have publicly celebrated Republican victories in Congress and states that have been called for Trump, even as they vigorously claim media outlets are in no place to project winners.
White House senior adviser and presidential daughter Ivanka Trump, for example, giddily boosted the Associated Press calling Alaska for her father and the Senate race for incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday morning—all without a hint of irony.