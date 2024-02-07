CHEAT SHEET
    Ronna McDaniel Offers to Step Down as RNC Chair After SC Primary: Report

    CHANGES ON THE WAY

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Embattled Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel has offered to step down from her leadership role after the party’s primary in South Carolina later this month, according to The New York Times. Several anonymous sources close to the situation told the newspaper that former President Donald Trump plans to support a bid by 2020 election denier and North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley, who will need to win election to the role after McDaniel vacates her position. She has faced growing calls to resign in recent months, amid allegations of financial mismanagement at the organization and lackluster midterm election results.

