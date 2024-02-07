Read it at The New York Times
Embattled Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel has offered to step down from her leadership role after the party’s primary in South Carolina later this month, according to The New York Times. Several anonymous sources close to the situation told the newspaper that former President Donald Trump plans to support a bid by 2020 election denier and North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley, who will need to win election to the role after McDaniel vacates her position. She has faced growing calls to resign in recent months, amid allegations of financial mismanagement at the organization and lackluster midterm election results.