RNC Chair Refuses to Defend Her Uncle Mitt Romney in Trump Feud: ‘I’m Not Getting in the Middle’

In the wake of President Donald Trump unleashing a full-scale attack on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel was asked on Wednesday to give her thoughts on the matter.

And Romney’s niece was not prepared to come to her uncle’s defense, instead saying she didn’t want to get “in the middle” of it and that the back-and-forth has “gone both ways.”

During an interview on Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto, host Neil Cavuto noted that the 2012 Republican presidential nominee had expressed concern over the president’s actions surrounding Ukraine and China, particularly his calls investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Pointing out that Trump had reacted to Romney’s criticism by calling the former Massachusetts governor a “pompous ass,” Cavuto asked McDaniel to react.

“I think they may not be sending each other Christmas cards this year, there’s no love lost,” she said. “They’re able to discuss these situations with each other. They’re grown men. I’m not going to get in the middle of their disagreements.”

Cavuto, meanwhile, reminded McDaniel that one of the men was her uncle and the president “called him an ass.”

“It’s gone both ways,” McDaniel deflected. “I’m not getting in the middle, they are perfectly capable of conveying what they think to each other.”

She went on to applaud Trump’s approval rating among Republican voters, adding that the president’s base wants to see him re-elected.

The Fox host concluded the interview by pressing the RNC chief on the issue one more time, asking her whether she’d talked to her uncle since Trump went on the attack against him.

“No, I have not,” McDaniel said.