    RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Tests for Coronavirus and Self-Quarantines After Showing Symptoms

    PANDEMIC

    Maxwell Tani

    Media reporter

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has self-quarantined and is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test after exhibiting a fever and flu-like symptoms. In a statement on Saturday, the RNC said the chairwoman had been tested for coronavirus following a hospital visit on Friday, where she was tested for the flu and strep throat. Both tests came back negative. Saturday’s statement said McDaniel was self-quarantining at home with family members while she awaits the results of the test. During an interview on Fox News this week, McDaniel seemingly downplayed fears about the virus, saying Democrats were using coronavirus as an opportunity to “sow division and scare the American people.”

