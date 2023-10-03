RNC: Christie, Ramaswamy Forbidden From Staging Separate Fox News Debate
DEBATE DUMPED
The Republican National Committee threatened Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy Monday night, saying that if they scheduled an hour-long face-off against each other, they would be banned from later debates. Late Monday afternoon, Ramaswamy posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying that the party “needs more actual argument on substance, not fake one-liners.” He then agreed to challenge Christie Tuesday night on Fox News with anchor Bret Baier. But according to Politico, the two GOP candidates will now make separate TV appearances. That same night, Donald Trump’s campaign announced that the RNC should cancel the third debate “to refocus its manpower and money to preventing Democrats’ efforts to steal the 2024 election.” The statement continued, saying, “Republicans are more concerned about helping Joe Biden than ensuring a safe and secure election.” The former president’s advisers told NBC News last month that Trump would not be at November’s debate, mentioning his significant lead in the polls.