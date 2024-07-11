RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump Is Worried About Her Convention Outfits

The Republican National Committee’s nepo co-chair Lara Trump spent her Wednesday evening publicly musing about what she might wear to her party’s pivotal convention that begins Monday.

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, 41, has been under fire for months after the former president gutted the RNC’s leadership and summoned her to a top role despite her not being particularly qualified for the gig.

Now, with less than a week before her shining moment as party co-chair, the younger Trump appears to be worried about all the wrong things.

On “The Right View,” her podcast that airs a few times a week, Trump said she’s still trying to figure out what she’ll wear each day in Milwaukee, where the convention will be held Monday through Thursday.

“I’m trying right now to figure out what the heck I’m wearing to this convention next week,” she said. “I mean, you know, I gotta be there for the whole thing—four days. I gotta find four outfits.”

The former TV news producer, who’s married to Eric Trump, said she’s already got outfits picked out for her two kids and they “look great,” with a suit for her son and a “very Jackie O dress” for her daughter.

“Anyway, I guess I’ll get there,” she said of her own ensemble. “Let’s see what I look like at the convention. Hopefully decent. Well, we’ll report back on that.”

Trump’s fashion has occasionally been the butt of jokes, especially after she wore a white gown with a thigh-high split to a New Year Eve party to ring in 2024 at Mar-a-Lago. She even conceded herself that it was a “totally insane” piece, which many agreed with on social media.

Much of the rest of Trump’s most recent podcast, which totaled just 16 minutes, was ate up by advertisements. That included spots for MAGA pal Mike Lindell’s MyPillow, for a pain killer, and for “Patriot Mobile,” a Texas-based company that bills itself as a “Christian-conservative wireless provider.”

Between fashion talk and ads, Trump also shared her support for not taxing tips, an issue the ex-president has advocated for in recent days, and discussed why she thinks New York and New Jersey could be surprise wins for her father-in-law in November.